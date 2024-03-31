HAMILTON, Mich. — The Easter Bunny called in a high-flying favor on Saturday as a helicopter pilot airdropped eggs onto a soccer field for Cultivate Community Church's annual Easter egg hunt.

For a fifth year, a member of the Hamilton area church flew his crop dusting aircraft over Hamilton High School as hundreds of children waited to snatch up its multicolored eggs and candy.

Hamilton helicopter pilot airdrops eggs for church Easter egg hunt

"That was mind blowing," said Anthony Cozzello, lead pastor at Cultivate. "You see kids looking and pointing. Really cool thing.”

FOX 17

Prior to the afternoon event, volunteers from the church stuffed and taped shut the eggs, an Easter basket-filling total of 15,000.

"It's a blast," said Sarah Boeve, the facilities coordinator at Cultivate.

Cultivate Community Church

In addition to the hunt, participants could also learn about Holy Week through a coloring book-based scavenger hunt.

“We really want to be out in the community," said Cozzello. "Be a blessing beyond our programming in the building.”

FOX 17

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X - Instagram - YouTube