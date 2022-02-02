Hamilton Community Schools debuts new mascot

HAMILTON, Mich. — Hamilton Community Schools has introduced its newest mascot to the public following a $5,000 donation courtesy of Hamilton Athletics Boosters.

Hawkeye made his debut on Friday, Jan. 28 at the schools’ varsity basketball games, the school district tells us.

“We thought that it would be a great way to get people excited again after COVID,” says School Board President Craig Van Beek. “I don’t think we could have had a better reaction to it. The mascot can be as big as the school wants it to be.”

The school’s old mascot was considered “unusable,” and while the district initially did not have the budget for a new mascot, the athletics boosters department saw the investment as an opportunity to boost school pride during games and other events, according to the school system.

Those with questions regarding the new mascot are asked to get in touch with Communications Coordinator Jeremy Gonsior via email.

