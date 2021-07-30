Watch
Gun Lake Casino receives approval to launch online sports betting

Posted at 11:32 AM, Jul 30, 2021
WAYLAND, Mich. — The Michigan Gaming Control Board has authorized the Gun Lake Band of Pottawatomi Indians of Michigan to launch online sports betting under the Gun Lake/Parx brand.

They’ll be able to launch at 9 a.m. on Aug. 2, according to a news release Friday.

The tribe previously received approval to launch online casino gaming on April 23.

“With Gun Lake Casino now fully authorized, 14 current Michigan operators and their platform providers may offer both internet casino gaming and online sports betting to patrons,” said Henry Williams, executive director of the Michigan Gaming Control Board. “The associated revenue payments will support responsible gaming, the First Responder Presumed Coverage Fund, K-12 education and economic development.”

