Gun Lake Casino launches online casino venue

WAYLAND, Mich. — Gun Lake Casino has announced the launch of Play Gun Lake, a Michigan online casino venue.

Parx Casino runs the platform, Gun Lake Casino tells us, adding that their partnership will lead to online sports betting at a later time.

“We are thrilled to officially announce the launch of Play Gun Lake, powered by our partner Parx Casino,” says Gun Lake Casino General Manager Jose Flores. “Our guests can now play their favorite casino games online, while expecting the same trusted entertainment experience provided by Gun Lake Casino.”

We’re told a wide range of digital slots and table games are available to play online, including roulette, blackjack and baccarat.

Gun Lake Casino says first timers can expect to receive an online casino bonus of $20.

