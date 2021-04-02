Watch

Gun Lake Casino offers free slot play, rewards for fully vaccinated guests and team members

Posted at 11:24 AM, Apr 02, 2021
WAYLAND, Mich. — Gun Lake Casino is showing support to guests and team members who have received their COVID-19 vaccines through free slot play and thousands of dollars in prizes.

Beginning Monday through May 31, casino guests who have received their full recommended dose of the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine may receive $20 in free slot play if they present a valid and complete COVID-19 vaccination card, according to a news release Friday.

“At Gun Lake Casino, we truly care about the health and safety of our community, team members and guests,” said Sal Semola, president and chief operating officer of Gun Lake Casino. “Receiving access to the COVID-19 vaccine brings a sense of hope for the better days we have all been wishing for. We would like to celebrate this significant milestone by thanking our guests and team members for doing their part to end the pandemic and protect their entire community.”

Access to the vaccine has been made available to all Gun Lake Casino team members and their extended family through the Gun Lake Tribal Health and Human Services department.

Newly hired team members are eligible to sign up to receive the vaccine on their first day of employment.

More than $5,000 in prizes will be given through random drawings for vaccinated team members.

In addition to the COVID-19 vaccine offer, Gun Lake Casino will continue implementing its “Play it Safe Initiative” as the pandemic continues.

