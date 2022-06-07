Gun Lake Casino distributes $7.4M in revenue to community

WAYLAND, Mich. — Gun Lake Casino (GLC) says it has distributed $7.4 million in revenue to area communities.

We’re told the biannual payment comes from earnings made between Oct. 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022.

The casino tells us more than $4.1 million will go toward the State of Michigan Strategic Fund, which helps Michigan businesses add jobs. GLIMI will receive more than $1.2 million toward “non-gaming economic development,” and a little more than $2 million will be gifted to a local revenue shard board to benefit seven nearby townships, according to GLC.

“Over the past eleven years, these payments have done immeasurable good for communities,” says Chairman Bob Peters. “We look forward to continuing to be good stewards for the local community and the state of Michigan for many years to come.”

GLC says more than $173 million have been distributed to surrounding communities since its 2011 inception.

