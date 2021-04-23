Gun Lake Casino authorized to launch internet casino gaming

DETROIT — Gun Lake Casino received authorization to launch internet casino gaming.

In a press release Friday, the Michigan Gaming Control Board said the Gun Lake Band of Pottawatomi Indians has been authorized to launch internet casino gaming under the Gun Lake/Parx brand.

Once the Gun Lake Tribe and its platform provider partner Parx Interactive met all regulatory requirements, the Gun Lake Tribe will also be allowed to offer online sports betting.

“We welcome the addition of Gun Lake Casino and partner Parx to Michigan’s growing online gaming market of 13 operators and providers,” said Richard S. Kalm, MGCB executive director. “Their participation will generate revenue to support education, economic development and the Gun Lake Band’s tribal community.”

According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, there are 11 other operators and providers that offer both forms of gaming. There’s another operator and provider that only offers online sports betting.

The announcement comes just days after Gun Lake Casino revealed a $300 million expansion project to transform its property near Wayland into a hotel resort.

Officials say the plan includes “spectacular amenities” including a 250 key 4-diamond hotel with luxury suites, a full-service spa and a three-meal restaurant.

Another element of the expansion will be a fully enclosed glass-domed pool and nightlife entertainment space.

