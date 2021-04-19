Gun Lake Casino plans $300M expansion project

WAYLAND, Mich. — The Gun Lake Tribe and Gun Lake Casino revealed on Monday a $300 million expansion project that will transform the current location into a hotel resort.

Gun Lake Casino has experienced multiple expansions since opening in 2011, according to a news release Monday.

Construction on Gun Lake Casino’s current expansion is expected to open at the end of the summer, while work on designs for Phase 5 will begin immediately afterward.

“We are proud of the continued growth of Gun Lake Casino, which is directly connected to the outstanding effort of our team members,” Tribal Chairman Bob Peters said. “The Tribe remains steadfastly committed to reinvest in our collective future, for the benefit of tribal citizens, team members and the local community. This will provide even more employment opportunities and enhance Gun Lake Casino’s position as a tourism driver for western Michigan.”

The new plans would be the largest expansion in the casino’s history.

It will add about 250,000 square feet to extend the property going west toward US-131.

Officials say the plan includes “spectacular amenities” that would make Gun Lake Casino a “one-of-a-kind destination.”

Those amenities include a 250 key 4-diamond hotel with luxury suites, a full-service spa and three-meal restaurant.

Another element of the expansion will be a fully-enclosed glass domed pool and nightlife entertainment space, “offering the climate and atmosphere of an island oasis all year around.”

After dark, the space will feature live music, DJs, dancing and more.