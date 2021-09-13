Grand Rapids man dies after car rolls over multiple times during crash in Allegan County

MARTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police Wayland Post troopers believe alcohol was a factor in a single-car crash that left a Grand Rapids man dead.

It happened about 7 a.m. Sunday, when dispatch personnel received a call from a passerby who said there was a vehicle rolled over on the right shoulder of southbound US-131 near 118th Avenue in Martin Township.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a man dead in the driver’s seat of a 2012 Buick passenger car with his seatbelt on, according to a news release Monday.

No other occupants were in or near the vehicle.

MSP’s preliminary investigations showed the vehicle was traveling south on US-131, veered off the right shoulder at a high speed, lost control and rolled over multiple times.

Evidence at the scene indicated the crash likely happened several hours before it was found.

The driver was identified as 44-year-old David Butela.

The crash is still under investigation pending lab analysis and prosecutor’s review.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Allegan County Sheriff's Office and the Martin Township Fire Department.