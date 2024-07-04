Graafschap Fire Department holds annual July 4 pancake breakfast in Laketown

LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Graafschap Fire Department (GFD) held its annual Fourth of July pancake breakfast Thursday morning.

Firefighters and their family members flipped flapjacks and served beverages to hundreds of hungry participants on 60th Street, township officials say. The department also had fire trucks on hand with booths educating attendees on fire safety and other information.

We’re told the annual breakfast is a show of thanks to the public for their trust and support of millages that fund department operations.

Donations collected at the event will go to Girls on the Run, Great Lakes Burn Camp, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, the Firefighter Cancer Support Network and the Marine Corps Toys for Tots, according to Laketown Township.

The annual event began in 1968 so the Graafschap Civic Club might raise funds for a baseball field, the township says. GFD has been organizing the breakfast since 1991. More than 1,200 people showed up to last year’s breakfast, raising about $7,200.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube