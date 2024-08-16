Good Samaritans rescue South Haven man from sinking truck in Kalamazoo River

DOUGLAS, Mich. — A man was rescued before his pickup truck sank in the Kalamazoo River Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of Bluestar Highway and Washington Street before 12:45 p.m. for reports of a vehicle that had hit a utility pole and left the road, according to the Douglas Police Department (DPD).

We’re told a large pole was knocked over and multiple power lines hung over the road. For the public's safety, officers barricaded the area by parking their cruisers around it, then they walked down to the Kalamazoo River where they found a sinking 2008 Chevy Silverado.

With help from bystanders, officers made their way to the truck via a pontoon boat. DPD says one citizen smashed the rear window while standing in the truck’s bed, pulling the 55-year-old driver out.

The truck disappeared below the water shortly after.

Police say the driver, a South Haven resident, was hospitalized for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. One of the assisting citizens was privately transported for a minor ankle injury.

Alcohol did not contribute to the incident, according to DPD. The incident is currently under investigation.

DPD credits the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, the Saugatuck Township Fire District, Life Ambulance Service, the Douglas City Department of Public Works, Consumers Energy, and John’s Auto of Fennville for their assistance, as well as the Good Samaritans who stepped in to help.

