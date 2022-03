ALLEGAN, Mich. — Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is coming to this year’s Allegan County Fair!

Representatives of the fair say Iglesias will perform Sept. 9 at 8 p.m.

We’re told tickets will go on sale Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m.

The Allegan County Fair is scheduled to run Sept. 9–17 this year. Buy tickets to the fair online by Aug. 15.

