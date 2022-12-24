FOX 17 Weather Tracker: Whiteouts & weather in Allegan County

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Blizzard conditions went well into Saturday morning in rural counties along the lakeshore.

There were whiteout conditions along I-196 south of Holland. A number of vehicles were in the ditch.

As the FOX 17 Weather Tracker got off the highway and on country roads there were true whiteout conditions – with whipping winds and near zero visibility.

Winds blew through open fields where you could barely see near Fillmore in Allegan County.

The winds led to drifting and numerous abandoned vehicles including a Jeep found on 52nd street near 141st avenue in that same area. The driver clearly got stuck in a drift that stopped the Jeep in its tracks.

There weren’t many outages in the area but the winds caused utility lines to bounce freely in the heavy winds Saturday morning.

At a farm on 50th Street there were snow drifts several feet high near windmill blades, for a beautiful scenic shot in the frigid cold.

