Fennville sewer main break prompts no-body contact advisory

FENNVILLE, Mich. — Allegan County health officials are warning Fennville residents not to touch the water stemming from the Fennville-Billings drain.

We’re told the no-body contact advisory was issued following a sewer main break near the intersection of Main and Maple streets Monday at around noon.

We’re told the advisory impacts the area from the city’s south side to M-89 (124th Avenue).

The Allegan County Health Department (ACHD) urges the public to keep away from the water inside the Pullman-Arnold drain.

Health officials say an unknown volume of sewage will be redirected to the Fennville-Billing drain while crews work to repair the break.

Those with potential symptoms of E. coli or gastrointestinal illness are encouraged to speak with their doctors. For answers to other related questions, connect with ACHD at 269-673-5415 or alleganh@allegancounty.org.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube