Fennville Public Schools cancels the rest of the 2023 varsity football season

FENNVILLE, Mich. — Fennville Public Schools has announced that it has canceled the rest of its 2023 varsity football season.

In a letter from Fennville Public Schools Athletic Director Wendell Hughes III, the decision was made after several key players on the varsity team were injured. If the season had continued, the starting lineup would have consisted of mostly freshman and sophomores, who are undersized and do not have the necessary experience.

Despite the cancellation of the rest of the varsity season, the district will continue to play out the rest of the junior varsity schedule.

There are currently five members of the football team who are seniors. One senior is also a member of the varsity volleyball team. Another is a member of the varsity soccer team. The other three seniors will be able to continue participating fully in practice, and will be invited to act as assistant coaches on the sidelines during the JV games.

The district still plans to have a Senior Night event for the football players, as well as for the senior cheerleaders and members of the marching band.

The full letter about the cancellation of the season can be found below:

