Fennville cannabis retailer one of few to distribute Tyson product

Posted at 2:22 PM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 14:22:23-04

FENNVILLE, Mich. — Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson has selected a Fennville cannabis retailer to distribute his new line of cannabis products.

City Hall Provisions says it is one of only a handful of U.S. stores chosen to carry Tyson 2.0.

“Cannabis has always played an important role in my life,” says Tyson. “It has changed me for the good both mentally and physically, and I want to share this gift with other people who are also seeking relief.”

The retailer tells us proceeds from all Tyson 2.0 purchases benefit Tyson’s charity, Mike Tyson Cares.

