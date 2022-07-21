Family of Joseph Nagle announces funeral arrangements

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The family of Joseph Nagle has announced funeral arrangements. Per his obituary listed on MLive, they plan to hold a celebration of life on Saturday, July 23.

22-year-old Nagle was shot and killed by an Allegan County Deputy during a traffic stop back on June 16. The Sheriff's Office said he was being pulled over due to a suspected DUI, and a fight ensued during the stop.

The family previously was pushing for answers as to the timeline of the release of Nagle's body.

We have reached out to the Allegan Co. Sheriff and Michigan State Police for comment.

