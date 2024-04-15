Elementary school students say farewell to duck family

DOUGLAS, Mich. — Students and staff at Douglas Elementary said goodbye to a family of feathery friends.

On Monday, April 15 a mother duck and her newly-hatched ducklings were escorted through the halls and back outside to freedom.

Zach Harig, Saugatuck Public Schools A family of ducks after they left the nest inside a courtyard at Douglas Elementary School.

It has become a yearly tradition for Douglas Elementary. For the past four Springs, this duck has nested in the building's courtyard. Each year staff and students line the halls after the ducklings hatch to guide the young family out the doors. Since the ducklings cannot fly, it's their only path to the world.

This set of ducklings hatched over the weekend, so students were treated to the ducks' waddling parade on Monday.

The ducks were escorted to a nearby creek.

Duck family leaves the nest at Douglas Elementary

