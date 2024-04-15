Watch Now
Elementary school students say farewell to duck family

Duck family herded out of courtyard at Douglas Elementary
Posted at 3:03 PM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 15:03:47-04

DOUGLAS, Mich. — Students and staff at Douglas Elementary said goodbye to a family of feathery friends.

On Monday, April 15 a mother duck and her newly-hatched ducklings were escorted through the halls and back outside to freedom.

A family of ducks after they left the nest inside a courtyard at Douglas Elementary School.

It has become a yearly tradition for Douglas Elementary. For the past four Springs, this duck has nested in the building's courtyard. Each year staff and students line the halls after the ducklings hatch to guide the young family out the doors. Since the ducklings cannot fly, it's their only path to the world.

A family of ducks after they left the nest inside a courtyard at Douglas Elementary School.

This set of ducklings hatched over the weekend, so students were treated to the ducks' waddling parade on Monday.

A family of ducks after they left the nest inside a courtyard at Douglas Elementary School.

The ducks were escorted to a nearby creek.

Duck family leaves the nest at Douglas Elementary

