Dredging operations begin at Saugatuck Harbor

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (ACE) began dredging a section of Saugatuck Harbor for safety improvements between the Kalamazoo River and Lake Michigan.

The King Company, the Holland-based contractor hired for the project, will remove 68,000 cubic yards of sediment from the two-mile-long channel.

After dredging operations are finished, ACE says sand will line a mile-long stretch of shore from the South Pier through Oval Beach.

“This project is a great example of using a maintenance dredging as a vehicle to combat erosion and provide multiple positive outcomes for the community in Saugatuck,” says Operation Manager Liz Newell Wilkinson from ACE’s Grand Haven office. “We have worked with the state of Michigan to ensure this sediment is environmentally safe to nourish the Lake Michigan shoreline.”

ACE adds the sediment was tested and found to be clean of any contaminants.

Dredging is expected to be finished July 19, weather permitting. Until then, the public is advised to keep away.

