Douglas police: 2 hospitalized after fleeing officer in stolen car

DOUGLAS, Mich. — Two people are hospitalized after fleeing from Douglas police in a stolen car Sunday night.

The Douglas Police Department (DPD) says one of their officers conducted a traffic stop before 10:30 p.m. after observing suspicious activity inside a car near Main Street and Bluestar Highway.

We’re told the officer left the cruiser to make contact when the suspect vehicle took off southward at high speed.

DPD tells us the car sped through the intersection at M-89 when it went airborne and lost control upon landing. As a result, the car left the road, hit a ditch and soared through the air after hitting a private driveway.

After the car stopped on a neighboring driveway in Ganges Township, the officer caught up with the vehicle and began administering medical aid, police explain.

The driver, described as a 25-year-old man from the Muskegon area, was taken to the ER at a Holland hospital before he was subsequently transferred to a Grand Rapids hospital, according to DPD.

Police say his passenger, a 34-year-old Traverse City woman, was airlifted to a Kalamazoo hospital for treatment.

The vehicle involved was determined to be stolen, authorities say.

The incident remains under investigation.

DPD credits Michigan State Police, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, the Ganges Township Fire Department, the Saugatuck Township Fire Department, Life Ambulance Service, AMR Ambulance Service and West Michigan Air Care for their assistance.

