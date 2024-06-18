Dorr firefighters seek Good Samaritans who rescued driver from car fire on US-131

DORR, Mich. — Firefighters in Dorr are looking for two women they say rescued a driver at the scene of a crash late last week.

The Dorr Fire Department (DFD) says they responded to a multi-vehicle crash on northbound US-131 before 7 p.m. Friday, adding they received word that a car had caught fire.

We’re told the driver of the vehicle was gone when firefighters arrived.

DFD says they were told the driver was rescued “by two young women” who were traveling through the area when the crash happened.

“Normally that's our job, and we like to do it quietly,” the department writes. “When a member of the community does it for us, we like to acknowledge their act of heroism publicly.”

If you know who the Good Samaritans are, encourage them to leave a message with the department on Facebook.

