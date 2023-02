VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies seek the public’s help in locating the owner of a horse that was found dead and dumped in Valley Township.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says the horse was found near the intersection at 46th Street and 112th Avenue.

Anyone who might know who the owner is, is encouraged to connect with deputies at 269-673-0500 (ext. 4319) or Animal Control at 269-673-0519.

