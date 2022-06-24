Deputies looking for missing juvenile out of Allegan Co.

DORR TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 16-year-old Izaiah Blair.

The sheriff’s office says Blair ran away from his home in Dorr Township early in the morning on Friday.

Deputies say Blair’s family has not heard from him since he left, and they believe he may be with unknown friends in the Dorr/Hopkins area.

Allegan County Sheriff's Office

Blair is about 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds.

He was last seen wearing black pants, black boots and a white tee shirt. He also was carrying a backpack.

If you know where Blair is or have any information about where he could be going, call Allegan County Central Dispatch at (269) 673-3899 or Silent Observer at 1-800-554-3633.

