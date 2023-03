WAYLAND, Mich. — Crews are on the scene of an active oil well fire in Wayland Monday afternoon.

Allegan County dispatchers say the fire broke out near 10th Street and 131st Avenue.

We’re told nearly a dozen agencies have responded to the fire.

Viewer video of Wayland oil well by Robyn Bixler

The section of 10th Street between 129th and 132nd avenues is closed to traffic, according to dispatchers.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

