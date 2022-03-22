Crash between semi, garbage truck closes part of Blue Star Highway in Allegan County

Part of Blue Star Highway in Allegan County is closed after a crash involving a semi and a garbage truck.
Allegan County deputies say the crash happened Tuesday on Blue Star Highway at 62nd Street.
According to deputies, a semi was southbound on Blue Star Highway when a Republic Waste Services garbage truck pulled out in front of it at 62nd Street.
The two trucks collided, and the impact sent the semi into a deep ditch partially filled with water.
Blue Star Highway is closed while crews work to pull the semi out of the ditch.
No one was hurt in the crash.