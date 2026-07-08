Consumers Energy to cut power to 2,000+ customers in Allegan County this weekend

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Roughly 2,780 Consumers Energy customers will be in the dark for several hours this weekend as the utility company upgrades an Allegan County substation.

The Virginia Park substation in northwestern Allegan County will be taken offline for project work starting at 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 11. The outage is expected to impact customers in parts of Holland plus Laketown and Castle Park townships.

The approximate areas of the outage are expected to be:



From Lake Macatawa south to Castle Park and east from Castle Park to I-196

South and west of I-196 to Gibson, north to 142nd Avenue

From 142nd Avenue east of Gilligan Lake north to 144th Avenue

In Holland, north and south of 32nd Avenue from 2nd Avenue to the west and 61st Street to the east as far south and west as 146th Avenue

Customers in those areas already received a postcard with information about the work, said Consumers Energy.

“Consumers Energy continues to work to secure the grid by making necessary upgrades to our electrical system,” said Steve Herrygers, vice president of high voltage distribution.

Electricity service should be restored by 6 a.m. on Sunday, July 12, said Consumers Energy.

If the work needs to be rescheduled, July 18 is reserved as a backup.

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