Consumers Energy & ITC announce overnight work in Wayland on April 8

WAYLAND, Mich. — Consumers Energy and ITC Michigan are working together to make upgrades to equipment in and around Wayland, which may cause nighttime outages. Officials say this plan would improve electric services for customers in the area.

The overnight work will impact around 3,300 customers from 11:00 P.M. on April 8 to 7:00 A.M. the next morning. This will affect customers around U.S. 131 south of Wayland and North of 120th Street.

“We know reliable electricity is essential to our customers, and outages are only scheduled when this critical work can’t be completed any other way,” said Steve Herrygers, senior executive director of high voltage distribution. “Our crews are coordinating closely with ITC to carry out these upgrades safely and efficiently, and we thank customers for their understanding as we work together to secure the electric grid.”

If work needs to be rescheduled, the backup date is Wednesday, April 15 from 11:00 P.M. to 7:00 A.M. the next day.

Postcards have been mailed to customers affected by the scheduled outage, and customers are able to sign up for outage alerts on the Consumers Energy website.

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