ConAgra closing in Fennville, taking 85 jobs with it

FENNVILLE, Mich. — ConAgra told FOX 17 in a statement that the company would be ending its operations in Fennville come June 2025:

"We have met with employees at our Fennville facility to inform them that we intend to close the facility by the end of June 2025. This decision was based on the need to operate our overall operations and facility footprint as effectively and efficiently as possible. This will impact approximately 85 jobs at the facility."

It leaves 85 people in Fennville without a job. The factory is one of historical significance to the community, according to the city's administrator.

“They began almost 100 years ago as the Michigan Food Canners. And it’s gone through several owners since then. It’s always remained a very important part of our community,” Fennville City Administrator Katie Beemer said.

Beemer explained that they're bringing in resources to help folks who will soon be without work.

“The Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity and West Michigan Works have deployed rapid resources to help the employees effected,” Beemer said.

Beemer explained that Fennville is a resilient community that will find a solution.

“I think that our residents and our staff at the city are going to be able to figure something out,” Beemer said.

To emphasize how large of an operation this was and how much it will affect the small town of Fennville, Beemer explained that half the city's water bill is from the ConAgra facility, which primarily canned cherries, blueberries and peaches.

ConAgra is affiliated with brands like Birds Eye and Slim Jim, to name a few.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube