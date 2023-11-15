Clippers Cafe serves spaghetti dinner, fundraising for state-bound football team

MARTIN, Mich. — With Martin High School memorabilia covering the walls, Clippers Cafe served a spaghetti dinner Wednesday, fundraising for the state-bound football team.

"This is a very tight-knit community," said manager Sierra Dalrymple. "Everybody takes care of each other pretty well."

In 2022, when the Clippers won the state championship for the first time since 1987, the Allegan County diner tried out the noodles-based campaign, raising "about six grand" to cover the cost of travel and lodging for the football team, as well as the cheerleaders and band.

"A lot of people really get into football, especially in this town." Dalrymple said. "And it means a lot to people."

Now, sailing on the winds of an eight-game winning streak, the team will return to the Superior Dome in Marquette on Saturday, scheduled to play Indian River Inland Lakes for the eight-player Division 1 state title.

"We're pretty much the home team since we already have a lot of experience," sophomore Hayden Buell said in a previous interview with FOX 17. "We are sitting pretty good."

The fundraiser put to work the students who stood to benefit from the money. For four hours, they collected donations and served spaghetti with a side of Clipper Pride.

"I know we're going to be packed, but it's going to be worth it." Dalrymple said. "Hopefully we raise as much as we did last year because it helped out a lot."

