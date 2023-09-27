City of Fennville receives $1.1 million grant to update Paradise Park

FENNVILLE, Mich. — The city of Fennville received more than $1.1 million from the state of Michigan to update one of its parks!

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) awarded $1,108,000 to renovate Paradise Park, city officials say.

We’re told Fennville is one of 16 Michigan communities to receive part of $20 million from the Public Gathering Spaces Initiative (PGSI) grant program.

The city says they plan to replace old playground equipment and add a new restroom. They also plan to update the parking, recreational and landscaping areas.

“Paradise Park has brought years of enjoyment to the families of Fennville,” said Mayor Dan Rastall. “These exciting improvements will ensure many more years of fun for our community.”

Construction is set to begin in spring 2024. The project is expected to be completed in fall of next year.

Fennville officials say they are almost finished with the initial phase of improving Paradise Park, which involves wetland upgrdades and the restoration of two ball fields. That phase is supported by a $300,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

