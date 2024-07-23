City of Allegan seeking community support for Mahan Park

ALLEGAN, Mich. — The city of Allegan wants to revamp one of its parks, but it's going to take a lot of money and support from the community.

Mahan Park sits right in front of the Kalamazoo River, but after 40 years, it's time for a makeover.

"We are in the final stages of our fundraising campaign for Mahan Park. Mahan Park has been around since the 1980s," said City Manager Joel Dye.

He said they haven't invested in the park since it was built, adding that the gazebo foundation is dry-rotted.

The city launched a Mahan Park Improvement fundraiser earlier this month to raise $50,000. If they can secure enough donations from the community, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) will match every dollar. So far they have raised close to $42,000.

"We're going to convert a picnic area into a pedestrian plaza with updated picnic tables, benches updated lighting to match our recently completed downtown streetscape," he told FOX 17.

The overall project cost is $400,000. The city has already received $260,000 in grants from the state and the Consumers Energy Foundation.

"We're excited that the community is coming together to help fund this project and make it a reality," he said.

They have until July 31 to reach their goal. For more information or to donate, click here.

