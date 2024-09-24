Charges leveled, preliminary hearings set for driver in deadly Allegan Co. crash

ALLEGAN, Mich. — The man accused of driving away from the crash that killed a cyclist is in jail, say deputies.

Allegan County Sheriff's Deputies tell FOX 17 Tracey Decker was riding a bike just after 10 p.m. on September 19, near 111th Ave and 54th St in Lee Township when an SUV hit them.

Rojas-Chanito was arrested that night on suspicion of driving under the influence and arraigned on September 23.

He faces charges of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death, Failure to Stop at the Scene of an Accident When at Fault Causing Death, and Driving on a Suspended/Revoked/Denied License Causing Death.

— All three are felony-level charges carrying a penalty of up to 15 years in prison and fines up to $10K.

Bond for this case was set at $50K, according to court documents, and a probable cause hearing is scheduled for October 3.