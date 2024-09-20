Cyclist dies, charges pending for driver after crash

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A cyclist died of their injuries in a crash Thursday.

Allegan County Deputies say the driver may face charges, telling FOX 17 alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. on 111th Ave near 54th St in Lee Township.

The cyclist was hit by an SUV traveling east and was declared dead at the scene. Investigators shut the road down for several hours overnight.

There were several people in the SUV; the driver was taken into custody to await arraignment on charges after the initial investigation.

Michigan State Police and Allegan County Deputies are investigating, and tell us the names of the victim and driver will not been released until arraignment makes the driver's name public and the cyclist's family is notified.

