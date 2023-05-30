Bulldogs Bookin' Bus & Free Meals to resume this summer in Otsego

OTSEGO, Mich. — Otsego Public Schools has set its schedule for the "Meet Up & Eat Up" free meal sites and the Buldogs Bookin' Bus mobile library stops.

"Meet Up & Eat Up" is a federal program that lets school districts offer meals at no cost to students during the summer. There's no sign-up needed and no income requirements or guidelines. Breakfast and lunch are free to any child 18 or younger, or people up to age 26 who are enrolled in an educational program for the mentally, physically disabled that is recognized by a State or local public educational agency.

Otsego's Summer Food Program Schedule:



Monday - Friday, June 12 - August 4 (no meal service July 3-7)

Locations & Times:

Washington Street Elementary:

Breakfast 7:00 - 9:00 a.m. Lunch 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Otsego High School:

Breakfast 7:00 - 9:00 a.m. Lunch 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Lombardini Mobile Home Park

Lunch 11:20 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Otsego's Northside Park

Lunch 12:20 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.



Bookin' Bus Stop Schedule: (no bus stops July 4 or 6)

