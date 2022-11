LEIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies have released a tragic update to a missing person case out of Leighton Township.

Avel T. Martinez, 42, was reported missing last week.

Ottawa County deputies found Martinez dead by the lakeshore on Monday, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

We're told he was found near the intersection at Riley Street and Lakeshore Avenue.

Authorities do not suspect foul play.

