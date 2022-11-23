Watch Now
Deputies seek missing man from Leighton Township

Allegan County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 10:13 AM, Nov 23, 2022
LEIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies request the public’s assistance in locating a missing person out of Leighton Township.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says 42-year-old Avel T. Martinez has been missing since Monday.

We’re told Martinez’s spouse noted he had recently been going through a bout of depression.

Martinez’s car was discovered in Ottawa County near Lakeshore Drive and Riley on Tuesday, deputies say.

Despite an exhaustive search, Martinez has yet to be found.

Foul play is not believed to be a factor in Martinez’s disappearance.

Authorities describe Martinez as a Latino man standing at 6’1” tall and weighing 185 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Those with knowledge of Martinez’s whereabouts are asked to reach out to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

