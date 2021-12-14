Beloved Wayland Union Schools maintenance employee, bus driver dies

WAYLAND, Mich. — A member of the Wayland Union Schools maintenance department died Monday night.

Russ Porteous had been part of the district since 2013, working with the maintenance team since 2020 and as a bus driver for the previous seven years, according to Superintendent Christina Hinds.

He also worked summer maintenance jobs and would help with security and ticket taking at athletic games.

“Russ had a positive influence on our students and staff and that will never be forgotten,” Maintenance Supervisor John Huyck said.

Porteous recently received the Outstanding People for Education award in 2020.

“He makes students feel comfortable while riding the bus and always has a smile on his face and a kind word to share,” the parent of six children who nominated him said. “Russ does an outstanding job reassuring nervous parents and helping students who were treated unfairly on the bus.”