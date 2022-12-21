Battle Creek man hit, killed by minivan at scene of previous crash

GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Battle Creek man was killed after troopers say he got out of his minivan following a crash and walked into the path of a passing vehicle.

The deadly pedestrian crash happened Tuesday around 5:40 p.m. on M-89 and 6th Street in Gun Plain Township.

Michigan State Police say the initial crash happened when a Toyota SUV that was stopped and waiting to turn onto 6th Street was rear-ended by a Honda minivan driven by 72-year-old Pau Khan Kap.

Michigan State Police say after rear-ending the SUV, Kap got out of his vehicle and walked into the path of a minivan heading westbound on M-89. Troopers say Kap was hit and killed.

A fourth vehicle was also hit by the minivan.

The driver of the SUV that was rear-ended suffered minor injuries.

Michigan State Police are reminding those involved in crashes to avoid exiting their vehicle to prevent becoming the victim of a secondary crash.

“It is safer to remain in your vehicle with your seatbelt fastened and wait for first responders unless remaining in your vehicle is unsafe,” says Lt. DuWayne Robinson, Fifth District PIO.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube