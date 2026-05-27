ALLEGAN, Mich. — A baby boy made his grand entrance into the world in the parking lot of Corner Bible Church in Allegan, in the back seat of the family's car.

Everett Sumerix was born weighing 10 pounds, 9 ounces, with 10 fingers and 10 toes.

WATCH: Baby born in church parking lot

'I never actually imagined giving birth in a car': New mom searching for firefighter who helped deliver baby

His mother, Jaimy Piper, said the birth was not exactly what she had planned.

"Uhm, so, in the car actually. The back seat of the car," Piper said, with a laugh.

On the way to the hospital, Piper said it became clear Everett would not wait.

"I was like, yep, you're going to have to call somebody. So, he called 911," Piper said.

A firefighter arrived on scene before other responders.

"It was a firefighter who made it here first," Piper said.

"There was a tractor that was slowing everybody else down," Piper said.

By the time that firefighter reached the car, the delivery was already underway.

"When he opened up the back door, his head was already out," Piper said.

Piper said she hopes to track down the firefighter to express her gratitude.

"We actually are working on putting together a thank you basket for him, when we do find him," Piper said.

For Piper, the experience was one she never could have anticipated.

"I never actually imagined giving birth in a car," Piper said.

As for what the future holds for little Everett, his mother has a thought.

"I think it'd be cool if he grew up wanting to be a firefighter," Piper said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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