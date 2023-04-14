Animal waste spill causes 3-hour cleanup near Plainwell schools

PLAINWELL, Mich. — What was thought to be hazardous waste turned out to be something... else.

Plainwell Department of Public Safety got the call just before 7:15 p.m. Thursday— initial reports said hazardous material was spilled from a truck.

Turns out a semi-driver made a hard stop in front of Plainwell Middle and High Schools, spilling its haul of animal waste/remnants on the road.

It took officers, Plainwell Public Works, and the trucking company 3 hours to clean up the 8,125 sqft area and get the road back open.

The driver was cited for having an unsecured load.