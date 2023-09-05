Allegan superintendent: post 'inappropriate' though not a safety issue

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Allegan Public Schools issued a warning Monday, saying social media posts will not be ignored— no matter their intent.

It comes after families reported a concerning post allegedly made by an Allegan High School student.

Superintendent James Antoine said that— while there was no mention of any schools or individuals— the threatening and violent nature of the post prompted the district to involve the police.

Investigators quickly determined that there was no safety issue, though the school may be taking action with the student.

"While the investigation has determined that the language used in the post was from a video game and originated off campus, the post has caused a substantial disruption to the learning environment which places the behavior under the disciplinary jurisdiction of the school," explained James Antoine, Allegan Public Schools Superintendent.

Word of the post and the district's response erupted via social media on Monday. While the district has not announced specific action against the person responsible for the post, they did say it could include expulsion from school or criminal prosecution.

"Comments that are intended to be a joke or prank do not absolve a student from the serious consequences that may occur," said Antoine.

Students and families were commended for reporting the incident.

If you see or hear something concerning or threatening— whether on social media or anywhere else— reach out to OK2SAY anonymously, 24/7 to help keep Michigan students and school staff safe.