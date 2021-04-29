Allegan County vaccine clinics to accept walk-in vaccinations

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Select vaccine clinics in Allegan County will be open to walk-in vaccinations, according to Public Information Officer Lindsay Maunz with Allegan County.

We’re told walk-ins and appointments will be accepted at upcoming clinics on Friday, April 30 at Allegan High School and Saturday, May 1 at Hamilton High School.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is a safe and effective tool,” says Health Officer Angelique Joynes, MPH, RN. “Our community is heading in the right direction of herd immunity with 36% of people fully vaccinated in Allegan County.”

Click here to find other clinics in Allegan County.

