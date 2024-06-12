SE Allegan County sirens aren't working; what to do before Thursday's possible storm

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Emergency personnel in Allegan County are warning residents of a siren malfunction that may impact communication in the event of severe weather this week.

The county’s southeast outdoor warning sirens did not function properly during the monthly test on June 7, according to Allegan County Emergency Management (ACEM).

We’re told the problem originated at the Otsego VHF equipment site. TeleRad is looking into the problem but it is unknown when the sirens will work again.

Due to potentially severe weather predicted for Thursday afternoon, the county advises residents to tune in to local news outlets and download weather-notification apps (e.g. NOAA Weather Radio, mobile alert, etc.).

Manual siren activation may occur in some areas during severe weather, county officials say.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube