Allegan County Sheriff's Office welcomes K9 Knox

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office has welcomed a new K9 to their team!

Fifteen-month-old Knox, a German Shepard, arrives courtesy of a $13,500 donation from the Holland Michigan Kennel Club, deputies say.

We’re told Knox and handler Deputy Michael Murphy cleared a basic K9 academy course in April and became certified for narcotics detection, building searching, tracking and more.

The sheriff’s office says the new team has already proven an asset to the team with multiple subjects and narcotics located.

Deputies extend their gratitude to the Kennel Club for supporting Allegan County K9s.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube