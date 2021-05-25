Allegan County Sheriff's Office warns of fraudulent arrest threats

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Allegan County authorities are warning residents of reports surrounding fraudulent arrest threats coming from those claiming to represent the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau, the sheriff’s office tells us.

We’re told those individuals call residents and claim to have a warrant for their arrest unless money is sent to the fraudsters.

The sheriff’s office wishes to remind residents that phone calls such as the one described should be treated as false and that the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office will not call residents in this manner.

The sheriff’s office says questions and concerns may be directed to the business line at 269-673-0500.

