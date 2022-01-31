Allegan County Sheriff's Office getting new K-9 thanks to donation

ALLEGAN, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office will be getting a new K-9 thanks to a donation from the Holland Kennel Club.

The sheriff’s office says the Holland Michigan Kennel Club presented the sheriff with a check for $13,500 during a gathering last week.

According to the sheriff’s office, the donation will allow K-9 Lajki to retire. K-9 Lajki has served with the department since 2017 and was also purchased with money donated by the Holland Kennel Club.

The kennel club also donated funds to purchase long-retired K-9 Lucky in the fall of 2010.

The sheriff’s office says the Holland Kennel Club and the Gun Lake tribe are the department’s two major sponsors of the K-9 program.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office has four K-9 deputies, allowing for a K-9 on each of its 12-hour shifts.

K-9 deputies are trained in tracking and drug detection.