Allegan County organization holding peanut butter drive amid rise in food insecurity

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Allegan County Community Foundation (ACCF) is holding a peanut butter drive benefiting members of its Food Pantry Collaborative (ACFPC).

The organization says it hopes to amass 6,000 jars during the campaign.

"In the past year, there has been a 29% rise in Allegan County residents who depend on our ACFPC members for food security,” says Community Impact Officer Lauren Hunt-VanderPloeg. “This surge has elevated the monthly count of residents served to over 6,000. Each donation significantly impacts the lives of our Allegan County friends and neighbors who rely on food pantries for support. Food donations are not just contributions to hunger relief; they are acts of compassion that nurture the essence of humanity."

Visit the ACCF’s website to make a donation.

