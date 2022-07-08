Allegan County man sentenced to 50–75 years in prison for child porn

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — An Allegan County man who deputies say pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography has been sentenced.

Steven Lee Foupht was sentenced to spend 50–75 years behind bars in 48th Circuit Court on Thursday, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

Foupht was previously charged with 30 counts related to criminal sexual conduct and aggravated child abusive sexual material after authorities found multiple instances of child porn on his smartphone back in November, deputies say.

The sheriff’s office tells us some of the content discovered was believed to have been produced by Foupht.

Report suspected child sexual exploitation to the CyberTipLine.

