Man facing multiple CSC, child porn charges in Allegan County

Allegan County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 1:33 PM, Nov 23, 2021
OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is facing a total of 30 charges in Allegan County after deputies say they found a large amount of child sexually abusive material on his smartphone.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested Steven Foupht on November 10 as the result of an investigation into the possession of child sexually abusive material.

The sheriff’s office says deputies started investigating after receiving a complaint in Otsego Township claiming Foupht had child pornography on his phone.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies executed search warrants and discovered a large amount of child sexually abusive material on Foupht’s smartphone as well as material involving two children investigators believe he produced himself. Police say Foupht had access to the two children.

Foupht is now facing charges for multiple counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, aggravated child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.

