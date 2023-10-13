Watch Now
Allegan County K9 unit add to the ranks thanks to casino donation

Left to right, Sal Semola – Gun Lake Casino CEO, Frank Baker - Allegan County Sheriff, Tyler Jackson – Allegan County K9 Handler Deputy, Jaxx.png
Gun Lake Casino
Posted at 9:55 AM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 09:59:59-04

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Edo, Medo, Thor, and Luca are getting a new brother!

—These are the K9s of the Allegan County Sheriff's Department, by the way.

Jaxx joins the ranks thanks to $10K donated from Gun Lake Casino and the Gun Lake Tribe.

“We are happy to present this donation in support of the Department’s steadfast dedication to keeping our community safe, with the help of another K-9," said Jose Flores, Sr. Vice President and General Manager.

Allegan County Sheriff - K9 Unit.jpg

The funds not only brought the 3-year-old Belgian Malinois from the Netherlands, it made training possible through Magnum K9.

This is the 3rd K9 the casino has funded for the department, including Medo who— partnered with Deputy Ben Haas— found a missing 2-year-old.

“On behalf of the Department, I want to sincerely thank the Casino for the continued support for our K-9 unit over the years,” said Sheriff Frank Baker. “The K-9 unit is of great benefit to the entire community through detection and confiscation of dangerous illicit drugs, locating lost children, apprehension of criminals, and much more.”

Jaxx will be partnered with Deputy Tyler Jackson.

